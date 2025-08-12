Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Decade-Old Crime

In a landmark judgment, a district court sentenced Om Prakash to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Urmila Devi, over a decade ago. The verdict was delivered by Additional District Judge Shireen Zaidi, accompanied by a fine of Rs 25,000.

According to Additional District Government Counsel Anil Kumar Chaudhary, the case began on July 5, 2014, when Chhatrapal Singh, the victim's father, lodged a complaint stating that his daughter was burned to death by her husband.

The case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, and after a thorough investigation, the court found Om Prakash guilty, leading to his life sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)