Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Decade-Old Crime

A district court has sentenced Om Prakash to life imprisonment for murdering his wife, Urmila Devi, a decade ago. The judgment came from Additional District Judge Shireen Zaidi, accompanied by a Rs 25,000 fine. The case was initiated in 2014 when a complaint was filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark judgment, a district court sentenced Om Prakash to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Urmila Devi, over a decade ago. The verdict was delivered by Additional District Judge Shireen Zaidi, accompanied by a fine of Rs 25,000.

According to Additional District Government Counsel Anil Kumar Chaudhary, the case began on July 5, 2014, when Chhatrapal Singh, the victim's father, lodged a complaint stating that his daughter was burned to death by her husband.

The case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, and after a thorough investigation, the court found Om Prakash guilty, leading to his life sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

