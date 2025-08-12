Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Bans Meat Sales During Key Festivals

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has announced a ban on meat sales within city limits on two upcoming occasions, Gokul Ashtami and Paryushan Parva, to respect community sentiments during these festivals.

The civic body, according to its official order, mandates the closure of slaughterhouses and meat outlets on August 15 for Gokul Ashtami, honoring Lord Krishna's birth, and on August 20 to observe the Jain festival of Paryushan Parva.

To enforce the ban, the municipal administration has collaborated with local police and civic teams, warning of strict action against any violations of this directive, as confirmed by an official within the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)