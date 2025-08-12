Left Menu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Bans Meat Sales During Key Festivals

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation has ordered the closure of slaughterhouses and meat shops on August 15 and 20 during Gokul Ashtami and Paryushan Parva festivals. Violators face action. The directive involves coordination with police and civic bodies to ensure compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:53 IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Bans Meat Sales During Key Festivals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has announced a ban on meat sales within city limits on two upcoming occasions, Gokul Ashtami and Paryushan Parva, to respect community sentiments during these festivals.

The civic body, according to its official order, mandates the closure of slaughterhouses and meat outlets on August 15 for Gokul Ashtami, honoring Lord Krishna's birth, and on August 20 to observe the Jain festival of Paryushan Parva.

To enforce the ban, the municipal administration has collaborated with local police and civic teams, warning of strict action against any violations of this directive, as confirmed by an official within the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025