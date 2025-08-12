Samajwadi MP Faces Fine for Unapproved Construction in Sambhal

Samajwadi Party Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq faced a Rs 1.35 lakh fine for unauthorized construction activities, according to authorities. The construction, located in the Deepa Sarai locality, was done without the necessary approval.

The issue came to light when the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) issued a notice in December last year, reminding Barq multiple times to comply. Despite Barq's claims of not receiving any order regarding demolition, concerns about constitutional rights have been raised.

SDM Vikas Chandra confirmed ongoing deliberations on the matter, with Barq allowed to submit a revised map. While a portion of the construction was regularized after payment, a fine persists for non-approval. An unapproved section must be demolished within 30 days or face removal by authorities.