Delhi's District Mini Secretariats: A Step Towards Simplified Governance

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the necessity for district-level mini secretariats during a virtual conference with district magistrates. The move aims to resolve local issues more effectively, ensuring citizens no longer have to traverse the city for governmental matters. This strategic decision is poised to transform administrative efficiency across the capital.

Gupta also outlined plans for setting up cow shelters in every district, directing district magistrates to identify appropriate land. Concurrently, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will see 22 lakh Tricolours distributed in celebration of Independence Day, enhancing national pride among citizens.

This meeting marked her first virtual interaction with all DMs, leveraging technology for streamlined communication. Gupta commended the positive feedback from the single-window complaint system and acknowledged the efforts of DMs during the Kanwar Yatra. Participation from the Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Jal Board in public hearings was also announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)