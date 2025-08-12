Electoral Roll Controversy: AAP and BJP Clash Over Alleged Vote Manipulation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the central government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of evading a parliamentary discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. AAP alleges this is an attempt to hide extensive vote manipulation.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that the Modi government's reluctance to debate the SIR issue indicates its involvement in electoral fraud. Multiple votes registered at Union ministers' addresses and petitions by BJP workers to delete votes in Delhi constituencies have been highlighted.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva dismissed these allegations as baseless, asserting that opposition parties are undermining democratic institutions after their defeat. He attributed AAP's election loss to misgovernance and corruption.

