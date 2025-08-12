Left Menu

Electoral Roll Controversy: AAP and BJP Clash Over Alleged Vote Manipulation

The Aam Aadmi Party accuses the BJP-led central government of avoiding a discussion in Parliament on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging a cover-up of vote manipulation. BJP dismissed these allegations as baseless excuses for AAP's electoral defeat, citing misgovernance as the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:48 IST
Electoral Roll Controversy: AAP and BJP Clash Over Alleged Vote Manipulation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the central government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of evading a parliamentary discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. AAP alleges this is an attempt to hide extensive vote manipulation.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that the Modi government's reluctance to debate the SIR issue indicates its involvement in electoral fraud. Multiple votes registered at Union ministers' addresses and petitions by BJP workers to delete votes in Delhi constituencies have been highlighted.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva dismissed these allegations as baseless, asserting that opposition parties are undermining democratic institutions after their defeat. He attributed AAP's election loss to misgovernance and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025