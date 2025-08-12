Controversial Relocation: Israel's Proposal to Resettle Gaza Palestinians in South Sudan

Israel is engaged in discussions with South Sudan about potentially resettling Palestinians from Gaza, according to multiple sources familiar with the talks. The move is part of Israel's strategy to enable mass emigration from the conflict-ridden Gaza Strip.

Reports indicate that while the proposals are under negotiation, they face significant opposition from various quarters, including Palestinians, international rights organizations, and neighboring Egypt. Critics argue that this plan may violate international law by forcibly expelling people from their homeland.

For South Sudan, such an agreement could strengthen relations with Israel and the United States. However, concerns prevail about the feasibility of relocating refugees to another unstable region, exacerbating ongoing challenges in South Sudan.