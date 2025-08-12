Left Menu

Controversial Relocation: Israel's Proposal to Resettle Gaza Palestinians in South Sudan

Israel is reportedly in talks with South Sudan to resettle Palestinians from Gaza, as part of efforts to facilitate mass emigration. These discussions raise human rights concerns and face opposition from Palestinians and international communities. South Sudan is seen as looking to bolster ties with Israel for diplomatic and financial benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:55 IST
Controversial Relocation: Israel's Proposal to Resettle Gaza Palestinians in South Sudan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel is engaged in discussions with South Sudan about potentially resettling Palestinians from Gaza, according to multiple sources familiar with the talks. The move is part of Israel's strategy to enable mass emigration from the conflict-ridden Gaza Strip.

Reports indicate that while the proposals are under negotiation, they face significant opposition from various quarters, including Palestinians, international rights organizations, and neighboring Egypt. Critics argue that this plan may violate international law by forcibly expelling people from their homeland.

For South Sudan, such an agreement could strengthen relations with Israel and the United States. However, concerns prevail about the feasibility of relocating refugees to another unstable region, exacerbating ongoing challenges in South Sudan.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025