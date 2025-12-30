Trump Urges Netanyahu to Rethink West Bank Policies
President Donald Trump and his team pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reconsider West Bank policies during their meeting. This follows international calls for Israel to address settler attacks on Palestinians. The West Bank, home to 2.7 million Palestinians, is central to aspirations for a future Palestinian state.
In a notable diplomatic encounter, U.S. President Donald Trump, along with his top advisers, urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to adjust policies regarding the West Bank, Axios reported Monday.
Reuters, however, could not immediately verify the details of the report.
There is growing international pressure on Israel to mitigate the violent actions of settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, an area pivotal to plans for a prospective Palestinian state coexisting with Israel.