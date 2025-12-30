Trump and Netanyahu: Five Minutes, Three Solutions

In a startling development, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resolved three challenging issues related to Gaza within a mere five-minute conversation.

The announcement came during their meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where the two leaders were engaged in discussions.

'We had about a five-minute meeting, and we've already settled about three of the difficulties,' Trump declared, emphasizing the quick resolution of complex regional matters.