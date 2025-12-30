Left Menu

Trump and Netanyahu: Five Minutes, Three Solutions

In a brief meeting at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed three key issues concerning Gaza, reportedly resolving them swiftly. This encounter highlights the leaders' determination to tackle longstanding challenges collaboratively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:35 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump

In a startling development, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resolved three challenging issues related to Gaza within a mere five-minute conversation.

The announcement came during their meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where the two leaders were engaged in discussions.

'We had about a five-minute meeting, and we've already settled about three of the difficulties,' Trump declared, emphasizing the quick resolution of complex regional matters.

