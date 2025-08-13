Macron Confronts France's Colonial Past in Cameroon Acknowledgment
Emmanuel Macron acknowledged France's role in the violent repression during Cameroon's fight for independence. In a letter to Cameroonian President Paul Biya, Macron accepted responsibility for deaths of independence leaders and pledged to open archives and support historical initiatives to reconcile historical memory and strengthen Franco-Cameroonian ties.
French President Emmanuel Macron has formally acknowledged France's role in the violent repression of Cameroon's independence struggle.
Macron disclosed the contents of a letter to Cameroonian President Paul Biya, following a joint commission's findings on France's support for actions against independence efforts from 1945 to 1971.
The French Head of State admitted France's responsibility in the deaths of key independence figures, and pledged archive access, historical initiatives, and support for recommendations to reinforce Franco-Cameroonian relations.
