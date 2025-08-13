Left Menu

Texas AG Ken Paxton Takes on Eli Lilly in Alleged Bribery Scandal

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Eli Lilly, alleging the pharmaceutical giant engaged in bribery to encourage the prescription of its medications. The lawsuit is part of a broader campaign by Paxton to hold drug companies accountable for suspected fraud and price manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 00:27 IST
Texas AG Ken Paxton Takes on Eli Lilly in Alleged Bribery Scandal
Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has initiated legal action against U.S. pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, accusing it of bribing healthcare providers to prescribe its medications. This lawsuit targets the company's alleged kickback scheme involving its GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, commonly used for weight loss and diabetes.

According to Paxton's office, such practices compromise the integrity of medical decision-making, highlighting a pattern of alleged fraudulent activity by major drug manufacturers. This move follows an earlier lawsuit against insulin producers, where similar allegations of price manipulation and rebates to pharmacy benefit managers were made.

Eli Lilly, however, stated that accusations were dismissed in previous court rulings and intends to defend against the current allegations. The company termed earlier legal claims as lacking both factual and legal merit, suggesting the suit is based on previously rejected claims by a corporate relator.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025