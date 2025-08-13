Tensions Rise: Gaza Conflict Intensifies Amid Global Outcry

Israeli forces continued their offensive in Gaza City overnight, resulting in at least 11 casualties, according to witnesses and medics. The intensified aggression comes as Hamas leaders engage in Cairo talks to revive a U.S.-backed ceasefire plan, which previously stalled in July.

The humanitarian situation has reached critical levels, exacerbated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to extend military control. The plan has generated international criticism and concern for potential risks to hostages and Israeli soldiers, as well as increased hardship for Gaza's 2.2 million inhabitants.

Foreign ministers from 24 nations have called for unrestricted aid access to Gaza, where recent Israeli airstrikes have claimed 89 lives in 24 hours. As negotiations continue, stark disagreements endure over key ceasefire conditions, including Israeli military withdrawal and Hamas disarmament.