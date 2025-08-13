Chris Seed Appointed New Zealand’s Next Ambassador to the United States

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed the appointment of Chris Seed as New Zealand’s next Ambassador to the United States of America, a role regarded as one of the most significant in the nation’s diplomatic network. Mr Seed, a veteran diplomat with decades of service, will officially take up the post in January 2026, succeeding Rosemary Banks, who is concluding her second term in Washington DC.

Peters emphasised the strategic importance of New Zealand’s partnership with the United States, describing it as “one of our most important and long-standing relationships.” He noted that the role of Ambassador to Washington requires exceptional experience, sound judgement, and the influence to advance New Zealand’s interests across a broad spectrum of issues. “Chris Seed is one of New Zealand’s most senior and accomplished diplomats and is accordingly the right person for this vital role,” Peters said.

Seed’s appointment follows an extensive career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), where he most recently served as Secretary from 2019 to 2024, overseeing New Zealand’s foreign policy, trade negotiations, and responses to international crises. His earlier postings included leading New Zealand’s High Commissions in Canberra, Australia, and Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, as well as senior roles within MFAT that involved high-level policy strategy and regional engagement.

The incoming Ambassador will face a challenging global environment marked by shifting geopolitical dynamics, trade uncertainties, climate change cooperation, and regional security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. His task will be to maintain and strengthen bilateral ties with Washington, ensuring New Zealand’s voice is heard on issues from defence cooperation and trade policy to cultural exchanges and environmental collaboration.

Peters also paid tribute to outgoing Ambassador Rosemary Banks, whose diplomatic career has spanned postings in Paris, New York, and Washington DC. “Twice Ms Banks has been asked by her Government to serve in Washington DC, and twice she has answered that call with distinction,” Peters said. “Her elevated standing among US counterparts during such a challenging period in global affairs has contributed greatly to one of New Zealand’s most critical bilateral relationships.”

Banks’ tenure coincided with a period of significant international challenges, including the global pandemic, heightened geopolitical tensions, and evolving regional security concerns. Her leadership in Washington helped reinforce the US–New Zealand partnership, ensuring continued cooperation in areas such as defence, intelligence sharing, trade, and climate initiatives.

Seed’s appointment signals continuity and stability in New Zealand’s diplomatic engagement with the United States. His extensive experience, deep knowledge of international affairs, and established relationships across the Asia-Pacific region are expected to serve him well as he takes on the role in 2026.