Iron Ore Scandal: MLA Raids Spark Controversy

Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail faces money laundering allegations linked to illegal iron ore exports. The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches across 15 locations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Sail, previously found guilty in related cases, had his sentence suspended by the Karnataka High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-08-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:02 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday intensified its investigation into Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail's alleged involvement in money laundering.

Authorities raided around 15 locations, spanning Karnataka, Goa, and Mumbai, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with illegal iron ore exports.

The probe originated from a 2010 investigation which uncovered extensive illegal ore transportation, causing significant losses to the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

