Iron Ore Scandal: MLA Raids Spark Controversy
Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail faces money laundering allegations linked to illegal iron ore exports. The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches across 15 locations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Sail, previously found guilty in related cases, had his sentence suspended by the Karnataka High Court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-08-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:02 IST
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday intensified its investigation into Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail's alleged involvement in money laundering.
Authorities raided around 15 locations, spanning Karnataka, Goa, and Mumbai, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with illegal iron ore exports.
The probe originated from a 2010 investigation which uncovered extensive illegal ore transportation, causing significant losses to the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ED's Pursuit against Money Laundering: A Decade Review
Reviving Goa's Iron Ore Mining Industry: A Step Forward
Rouse Avenue Court Delays Verdict on National Herald Money Laundering Case
AfDB, ESAAMLG Launch $5.2M Project to Tackle Money Laundering, Terror Financing
ED Raids Bengaluru Builder Over Alleged Money Laundering