Najib Razak's Court Triumph: A Step Towards House Arrest

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak won a significant legal victory, bringing him closer to serving his sentence under house arrest. Malaysia's Federal Court acknowledged a royal document's existence that could allow Najib to serve the rest of his jail term at home, stirring national intrigue over its authenticity.

Updated: 13-08-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:20 IST
Jailed former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak secured a significant legal victory on Wednesday, marking a key step toward possibly serving his jail term under house arrest. Najib, convicted in the infamous 1MDB scandal, has been contesting for a judicial review to enforce a royal order from ex-King Al-Sultan Abdullah.

The Federal Court, Malaysia's highest tribunal, confirmed the existence of a royal document favoring Najib's house arrest but could not validate its authenticity. This development has intensified the ongoing intrigue surrounding the 1MDB scandal and Najib's contested fate within the judiciary system.

Political dynamics have also been sensitive, with Najib's party, UMNO, advocating for his house arrest, while public support surfaced outside the court. The case now returns to the High Court for a substantive review on August 18, as complexities arise around the document's legitimacy.

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

