House Arrests Stir Controversy in Kashmir's Political Landscape

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah defended the house arrest of several political leaders in Kashmir, including party MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi. Authorities placed the leaders under house arrest to prevent their participation in protests against the current reservation policy. Abdullah emphasized the need to prevent turmoil in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-12-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 17:48 IST
In a controversial move, several key political figures in Kashmir, including National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, were placed under house arrest on Sunday, as confirmed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. The authorities aimed to prevent their involvement in protests against the prevailing reservation system.

Addressing reporters in Pahalgam, Abdullah justified the action, stating that these leaders intended to create turmoil, despite Jammu and Kashmir's strides towards development. "We cannot allow disruption. Perhaps these leaders are dissatisfied with the region's progress," he elaborated.

The clampdown followed the leaders' plan to join a student protest over the delayed rationalization of the quota policy. Expressing solidarity with students, former Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattoo and PDP leaders Waheed Para and Iltija Mufti, among others, faced similar restrictions. Additionally, Abdullah expressed hope for peaceful elections in Bangladesh, envisioning a future of enhanced Indo-Bangladesh relations.

