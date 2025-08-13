German Inflation Sees Notable Easing
Germany's inflation rate fell to 1.8% in July, as confirmed by the federal statistics office. This marks a decrease from the 2.0% year-on-year increase seen in June, with consumer prices harmonised to align with other EU countries.
The dip represents a decrease from June's 2.0% year-on-year rise, showcasing a notable easing in consumer prices.
Prices have been harmonised to ensure accurate comparisons with other European Union countries, further highlighting the shift in Germany's economic landscape.
