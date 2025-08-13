Left Menu

German Inflation Sees Notable Easing

Germany's inflation rate fell to 1.8% in July, as confirmed by the federal statistics office. This marks a decrease from the 2.0% year-on-year increase seen in June, with consumer prices harmonised to align with other EU countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-08-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:33 IST
Germany's inflation rate witnessed a significant drop to 1.8% in July, according to the federal statistics office. This confirmation aligns with preliminary data released earlier.

The dip represents a decrease from June's 2.0% year-on-year rise, showcasing a notable easing in consumer prices.

Prices have been harmonised to ensure accurate comparisons with other European Union countries, further highlighting the shift in Germany's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

