Supreme Court Insists on Restoration of Kancha Gachibowli Forest

The Supreme Court has granted the Telangana government six weeks to propose a restoration plan for the Kancha Gachibowli forest. Emphasizing sustainable development, the court seeks a balance between development and environmental protection. Failure to deliver may result in jail for state officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the Telangana government a six-week deadline to present a compelling proposal for the restoration of the Kancha Gachibowli forest site. The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, emphasized the importance of replanting uprooted trees and restoring the forest area.

Addressing the balance between development and environmental protection, the court clarified it was not against progress but insisted on sustainable measures. It reiterated the need for compensatory and mitigating actions to safeguard the environment and wildlife while carrying out developmental activities.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the state, assured the court of a balanced approach. Earlier, on May 15, the court had expressed concerns over pre-planned tree felling and warned the state of potential legal consequences if the forest was not restored.

