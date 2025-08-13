Tragic Loss: Constable Drowns During Duty

In a tragic incident, the body of Constable Monu Kumar was retrieved from the Ram Ganga river on Wednesday. Kumar, who was on patrol duty from Dilari police station, slipped into an overflowing drain after attempting to warn fishermen nearby.

Efforts to rescue the 32-year-old officer were unsuccessful, as police teams quickly arrived at the scene following reports of the accident. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh confirmed that Kumar was swept away by the drain's strong current, resulting in his untimely death.

Constable Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, was newly appointed at Dilari police station. His body has now been sent for a post-mortem examination, marking a heartbreaking end to a dedicated officer's service.

(With inputs from agencies.)