Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Constable Drowns During Duty

Constable Monu Kumar tragically drowned in the Ram Ganga river after slipping into an overflowing drain during patrol. Despite rescue efforts, the police were unable to save him. Originally from Ghaziabad, Kumar had recently been posted at Dilari police station. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:52 IST
Tragic Loss: Constable Drowns During Duty
constable
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, the body of Constable Monu Kumar was retrieved from the Ram Ganga river on Wednesday. Kumar, who was on patrol duty from Dilari police station, slipped into an overflowing drain after attempting to warn fishermen nearby.

Efforts to rescue the 32-year-old officer were unsuccessful, as police teams quickly arrived at the scene following reports of the accident. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh confirmed that Kumar was swept away by the drain's strong current, resulting in his untimely death.

Constable Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, was newly appointed at Dilari police station. His body has now been sent for a post-mortem examination, marking a heartbreaking end to a dedicated officer's service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025