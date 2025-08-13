Final Stages in Kulgam: A 13-Day Anti-Terror Operation in Kashmir

The operation to hunt down terrorists hiding within Kulgam district's dense forests in Jammu and Kashmir has reached its final stages as of Wednesday, according to top police officials. The operation, which has spanned 13 days, has claimed the lives of two army soldiers and left nine others injured since beginning on August 1.

Though two terrorists have been killed during the operation, the authorities have yet to release information regarding their identities or group affiliations. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdi provided updates on the status of the operation during a press talk at the Bakshi Stadium, hosted alongside a full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Birdi assured that more details will be shared in due course. This extensive anti-terror operation is one of the longest in the Kashmir Valley in recent years. He also confirmed that rehearsals and security drills before Independence Day in Srinagar have concluded successfully, with major arrangements in place for the main program, including multi-tier security and high-rise spotter deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)