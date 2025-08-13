Mass Displacement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amidst Military Operation

The displacement of over 20,000 families in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highlights the severe impact of ongoing military operations targeting militant strongholds. Official sources confirmed this mass movement on Wednesday, as the provincial government unveiled a relief package for those affected.

The three-day operation, which commenced in Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils of the Bajaur district, aims to dismantle remnants of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)'s influence in the region. Displaced families are promised an initial relief of Rs 50,000, with an additional Rs 25,000 to follow the operation's conclusion.

Currently, 9,132 individuals are sheltered in 116 educational institutions, while the Sports Stadium camp houses 434 families. Despite the challenges, the improved security has reopened travel routes from Dera Ismail Khan to Quetta. Details on militant casualties remain unreported as authorities continue their assessments.