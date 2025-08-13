Thailand's Political Crossroads: Awaiting Court's Verdict

The Constitutional Court of Thailand has announced it will deliver its crucial decision on August 29 in a case demanding the removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The case against the suspended prime minister revolves around allegations of ethical misconduct, stemming from a leaked phone call with Cambodia's former leader Hun Sen in June.

The controversial conversation occurred amid heightened tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, risking potential armed conflict. Shinawatra has publicly apologized, asserting her intent was to broker peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)