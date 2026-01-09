Trump and Petro's Phone Call: A Fresh Start Amid Tensions

US Vice President JD Vance announced that President Donald Trump engaged in a productive phone call with Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday. During a press briefing with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Vance mentioned ongoing talks with Caribbean nations at multiple governmental levels.

Vance emphasized the significance of these discussions, highlighting their role in sustaining peace by targeting major cartel revenue sources such as cocaine and fentanyl trades. He stated that diminishing these illicit revenues weakens Latin America's destabilizing forces.

Vance reiterated the administration's commitment to peace, arguing for removing power from criminal cartels and awarding it to legitimate governments. This stance, he claims, would foster a more peaceful Western Hemisphere than observed in past administrations. Prior to this call, Trump and Petro's first conversation followed tensions, as Trump previously accused Petro of involvement in cocaine trafficking. Trump called the conversation an honor, addressing drug-related disputes.