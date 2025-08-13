Left Menu

Bihar Flood Crisis: Nitish Kumar's Urgent Response to Rising Waters

Bihar faces a severe flood situation, affecting about 25 lakh people in 10 districts. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level meeting to coordinate flood relief efforts, with NDRF and SDRF teams deployed for rescue. Over 1,200 boats are assisting in operations as major rivers overflow.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spearheaded an emergency meeting on Wednesday to tackle the pressing flood situation in the state, which has severely impacted ten districts. Officials were instructed to stay vigilant as heavy rains continue to elevate water levels, threatening further devastation.

Approximately 25 lakh residents have been affected by the flooding, predominantly in regions along the Ganges, such as Bhojpur, Patna, and Saran. Rescue operations are in full swing with 16 NDRF and SDRF teams and 1,293 boats supporting the efforts. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported to date.

Officials confirmed that relentless rains, alongside increased water flow from Nepal, have led to streams breaching danger marks. The Chief Minister has urged district administrations to expedite relief by listing affected individuals for aid distribution. High-ranking state officials participated in the strategic discussions.

