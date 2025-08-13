Supreme Court Deliberates on Restoring Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood
The Supreme Court will review a plea for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Despite previous orders, the region's status remains as a Union Territory, sparking concerns over federalism and democratic governance. The plea emphasizes no security concerns hindering this transition. The court's decision is awaited.
The Supreme Court of India is poised to hear a crucial plea on Thursday regarding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. A bench led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, alongside Justice K. Vinod Chandran, will deliberate on the matter, as detailed in the causelist.
In a landmark ruling on December 11, 2023, the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 but called for assembly elections and the swift restoration of statehood by September 2024. This plea, led by academician Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and political activist Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, challenges the delay in reinstating democratic governance to the region.
The petitioners argue that the prolonged existence of Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory undermines democratic rights and federal principles enshrined in India's Constitution. With elections conducted peacefully in the region, they assert that there are no security impediments preventing the restoration of statehood.
