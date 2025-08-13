In a significant development, Russia's Defence Ministry reported on Wednesday that Russian troops had successfully seized control of the settlements of Zatyshok and Zapovidne, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

The statement from the ministry referred to these settlements as Suvorovo and Nikanorovka, using the Russian names for the locations, which highlights the ongoing territorial tensions and differing perspectives in the conflict.

As of now, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the battlefield claims made by the Russian authority, underscoring the challenges in confirming reports from conflict zones. (Reporting by Reuters; writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; editing by Mark Trevelyan)

