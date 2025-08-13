Left Menu

China Extends Anti-Dumping Tariffs on Indian Optical Fibre Imports

China's commerce ministry will continue anti-dumping tariffs up to 30.6% on single-mode optical fibre imports from India, initially due to expire, as it conducts a final review of an investigation initiated in 2013. This review, expected to take up to a year, follows extensions from 2014 and August 2020.

China has announced the continuation of its anti-dumping tariffs on single-mode optical fibre imports from India, with rates reaching as high as 30.6%. The tariffs, originally set to expire, will remain in place as China conducts a final review of a longstanding investigation dating back to 2013.

The commerce ministry indicated that this comprehensive review process could extend up to a year. These tariffs were first implemented in 2014 and saw a subsequent extension in August 2020. This decision underscores China's ongoing efforts to protect domestic industries from unfair trade practices.

The review aims to determine whether these tariffs should be upheld, adjusted, or concluded, highlighting the complex trade dynamics between China and India in the optic fibre sector. The outcome could significantly impact the import landscape and bilateral trade relations between the two nations.

