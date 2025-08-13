Govt Urges More Kiwis to Become Caregivers as Support and Training Expand

Minister for Children Karen Chhour has issued a heartfelt appeal to New Zealanders to consider becoming caregivers, highlighting that significant improvements in training, support, and policy are making the role more accessible and rewarding than ever before.

Speaking today, Minister Chhour described caregiving as “one of the most selfless and rewarding things you can do” and stressed that the government is removing past barriers — such as ethnicity-based selection criteria — to ensure that safe, loving homes remain the priority for children in care.

Strengthened Support and Resources for Caregivers

In Budget 2025, the government committed $16 million to improving the safety of care environments, enhancing training opportunities, and supporting the wider care workforce. The initiative aims to make the caregiver journey more welcoming and sustainable, whether for new applicants or those returning to the role.

Among the measures already in place are:

Caregiver Panel Creation – Giving caregivers a direct, influential voice in shaping services and support systems.

Improved On-boarding – Offering clearer guidance, information, and personal support at the start of the caregiver journey.

Expanded Learning Opportunities – Increasing the number of training modules provided through Caring Families Aotearoa, with 277 caregivers already completing courses since May 2025.

Streamlined Approval Processes – Ensuring all caregivers are fully vetted before children are placed in their care, closing gaps identified under the previous administration.

Policy Reforms – Updating guidelines to put safe, loving homes ahead of other considerations.

A Call to Action for Past and Future Caregivers

Minister Chhour emphasised that the changes are not just for newcomers. Former caregivers are also being encouraged to return, confident in the knowledge that the system now offers stronger backing.

“There are children in our communities who need that care, support, and sense of belonging more than anything,” she said. “If you can provide a safe, stable, and loving home, please consider becoming a caregiver. And if you have been a caregiver in the past, we’d love to see you return.”

With the new approach focusing on caregiver well-being as much as on the children’s needs, the government hopes to attract a larger pool of dedicated individuals ready to open their homes and hearts.

Why This Matters

The call comes at a time when demand for safe foster and permanent placements is high. By reducing bureaucracy, improving the training pipeline, and giving caregivers an active role in decision-making, the government aims to create a more sustainable caregiving network — one that prioritises the long-term stability of children in care.

Those interested in becoming caregivers can learn more and begin the application process through Oranga Tamariki’s official channels, where they will find both the improved onboarding resources and details about available training programmes.