Delhi Tightens Data Reporting on Child Welfare

The Delhi government mandates real-time and accurate data updates on child welfare initiatives like adoption and care on the Mission Vatsalya portal. The directive aims to improve reporting, coordination, and data integrity across districts to ensure effective child protection policies and interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:49 IST
In a bid to enhance child welfare, the Delhi government has instructed district child protection units to ensure real-time data updates on the Mission Vatsalya portal. This move targets improvements in adoption, foster care, sponsorship, and related services.

The advisory, issued by the Department of Women and Child Development, highlighted the necessity for comprehensive reporting under Mission Vatsalya. This flagship scheme, primarily focusing on child care, rehabilitation, and protection, relies heavily on accurate data for policy making and evaluations.

Recent reviews revealed inconsistencies in district reporting, prompting calls for better coordination. The department stresses the importance of family-based care models, urging districts to document reasons for zero cases in foster care and aftercare. Regular inter-agency collaboration and data validation are emphasized to uphold child rights and meet Mission Vatsalya's goals.

