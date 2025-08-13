Left Menu

DRDO Guest House Manager Arrested for Espionage

A manager at the DRDO guest house in Jaisalmer was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Mahendra Prasad was detained on intelligence inputs and later interrogated in Jaipur. He reportedly shared missile testing and scientists' movements information with a Pakistani handler via social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:52 IST
A manager of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house in Jaisalmer has been arrested by Rajasthan police for allegedly spying for Pakistan. The arrest came after the police found substantial evidence against Mahendra Prasad, as per intelligence reports.

Prasad, originally from Almora, Uttarakhand, and posted in the Chandan area of Jaisalmer, was apprehended following a joint interrogation in Jaipur. According to Investigating Officer Vinod Meena, Prasad shared sensitive information regarding missile tests and scientists' movements with a Pakistani contact through social media channels.

The police revealed that Prasad had been communicating with Pakistani intelligence operatives for an extended period. The evidence gathered against him led to his arrest, highlighting the serious security breach at a key national research organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

