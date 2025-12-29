Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan Police Bust Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit

In a collaborative operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Rajasthan Police have successfully dismantled an unlawful alprazolam manufacturing plant in Rajasthan, detaining three individuals. The arrests led to the seizure of 22 kilograms of psychotropic substances, with the drugs valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh, authorities reported on Monday.

The suspects exploited a rented pharmaceutical unit near Bhiwadi to produce alprazolam, a medication prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders, classified under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act due to potential misuse. Acting on precise intelligence, law enforcement officers raided the site on Sunday.

The operation culminated in the apprehension of Anshul Shastri, Akhilesh Maurya, and Krishnakumar Yadav. Investigations revealed that Shastri sourced essential raw materials via his trading enterprise, while Maurya and Yadav assisted in the manufacturing process. Authorities registered a case under pertinent NDPS Act provisions at Bhiwadi's sector-3 police station and are pursuing further inquiries.