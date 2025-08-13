India's New Floodplain Framework: A Step Towards Climate Resilience

In a bid to bolster climate resilience and minimize flood-related damage, the Indian government has launched a nationwide framework to classify and regulate floodplain areas. This framework categorizes floodplains into protected, regulatory, and warning zones with specific restrictions tailored to each zone's flood frequency and risk profile.

Under the newly introduced guidelines by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, key activities such as permanent construction and waste disposal will be banned in the most vulnerable 'protected zones.' Additionally, states are required to designate agencies for floodplain mapping, utilizing tools like satellite data and climate projections.

Drawing on international best practices, the framework also addresses pressing environmental concerns by enforcing a 100-meter no-development zone along river edges and prohibiting landfill sites near rivers. The initiative represents a strategic effort to align urban planning with floodplain management to mitigate displacements and environmental damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)