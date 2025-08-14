Centre and Odisha Host Workshop to Drive ₹60,000 Cr ITI Upgradation Scheme

As part of a nationwide push to modernise vocational training, the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, in partnership with the Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha, convened a Consultative Workshop on the National Scheme for ITI Upgradation at the World Skill Center, Bhubaneswar. The event brought together senior government officials, industry leaders, academics, and training experts to align the scheme’s vision with emerging workforce demands.

Transforming ITIs into Innovation and Employment Hubs

Highlighting the scheme’s transformative ambition, Shri Rajit Punhani, Secretary, MSDE, said the National Scheme for ITI Upgradation was “not just about modernising infrastructure—it is about reimagining the very DNA of vocational training in India.”

He outlined that through Hub-and-Spoke clusters, industry-led governance, and global-standard training, the scheme aims to make Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) the epicentres of innovation, employability, and entrepreneurship. Odisha, with its strong industrial base and newly established National Centre of Excellence, is seen as a frontrunner capable of inspiring nationwide adoption.

“This is not just about preparing youth for today’s jobs—it is about empowering them to lead in the economy of the future,” Shri Punhani emphasised.

Odisha’s Readiness and Strategic Plans

The workshop included a detailed presentation on Odisha’s ITI journey, showcasing the state’s achievements in technical education upgrades, infrastructure modernisation, and industry partnerships. Odisha’s vision aligns closely with the national scheme’s objectives, with a focus on integrating advanced technology, forging deeper industry collaborations, and scaling apprenticeship opportunities.

Industry representatives also stressed tailoring ITI curricula to future-ready skills, including AI applications in medicine and agriculture, specialised defence sector training, and mining industry skill programmes to leverage Odisha’s mineral-rich economy.

Key Recommendations from Stakeholders

Participants—comprising principals, faculty, industry leaders, and policy experts—put forward recommendations to ensure the scheme delivers measurable impact:

Curriculum upgrades to match global standards.

Mentoring support for Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV)-led governance models.

Advanced training-of-trainers (ToT) to enhance instructional quality.

Hybrid learning modes to increase accessibility.

Skill competitions to make vocational training aspirational.

Sector-specific skilling for high-value industries like mining, defence, and advanced manufacturing.

A ₹60,000 Crore Nationwide Modernisation Plan

Approved by the Union Cabinet on 7 May 2025, the ₹60,000 crore scheme will upgrade 1,000 ITIs across India over five years. Funding will follow a tripartite model:

₹30,000 crore from the Central Government.

₹20,000 crore from State Governments.

₹10,000 crore from industry partners, including CSR contributions.

Under the plan:

200 Hub ITIs will be equipped with cutting-edge labs, innovation centres, and ToT facilities.

800 Spoke ITIs will ensure wider geographical reach and quality parity.

Five National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) will be upgraded into National Centres of Excellence (NCoEs) in collaboration with global partners, driving high-end skilling, curriculum innovation, and capacity building.

Industry-Led Governance for Sustainable Impact

The scheme’s operational model centres on deep industry collaboration through SPVs co-owned by the Central Government, State Governments, and Anchor Industry Partners. These SPVs will oversee governance, management, and daily operations of ITI clusters, ensuring training is industry-aligned, outcome-oriented, and employment-focused.

At the Bhubaneswar workshop, prominent organisations—including CTTC, CIPET, NTTF, Adani Ports, Tata Strive, Phillips Education, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, CII, Festo India, Automobile Doctor India, DMG MORI, IG Drones, and Rourkela Steel Plant—shared perspectives on curriculum design, technology integration, and sectoral skill needs.

Towards Globally Competitive Skill Hubs

Additional dignitaries at the workshop included Ms. Sonal Mishra, Additional Secretary, MSDE; Ms. Rashmita Panda, Director of Skill Development-cum-Employment and CEO, World Skill Center, Bhubaneswar; Shri Chakravarthi Singh Rathore, Director of Technical Education & Training, Government of Odisha; and Shri Pinaki Pattnaik, Additional Secretary, SD&TE and COO, World Skill Center.

With its collaborative approach, robust funding model, and strong industry linkages, the National Scheme for ITI Upgradation is set to reshape India’s vocational training ecosystem, making it a global benchmark in skill development. The Bhubaneswar workshop reaffirmed the government’s call for active industry participation to ensure the scheme’s long-term success and impact on India’s youth employability.