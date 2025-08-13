Crackdown in Kashmir: Terror-Linked Properties Seized

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir seized properties worth over Rs 2.11 crore in a significant move against terrorism-linked assets on Wednesday. The targeted lands, identified as 'proceeds of terrorism,' are located in Bandipora district and comprise multiple plots tied to suspected terrorist activities.

A police spokesperson detailed the action, highlighting the seizure of various land parcels including one kanal and nine marlas from Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat in Watapora, as well as other properties from locals such as Jameel Ahmad Khan and Manzoor Ahmad Dar.

The crackdown underscores the ongoing efforts to dismantle networks facilitating terrorism in the region, with authorities using legal provisions to attach properties suspected of assisting or promoting terrorist activities.

