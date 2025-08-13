NPG Clears Seven Major Infra Projects Under PM GatiShakti to Boost Connectivity

The Network Planning Group (NPG) has assessed and endorsed seven major infrastructure projects across road, rail, logistics, and textile sectors, confirming their alignment with PM GatiShakti’s principles of integrated multimodal connectivity, last-mile access to economic and social hubs, and a whole-of-government approach.

The projects—spanning one highway upgrade, one Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP), three railway capacity expansion works, and two PM MITRA textile parks—are designed to reduce travel time, improve logistics efficiency, and generate socio-economic benefits for their respective regions.

Railway Projects to Expand Freight and Passenger Capacity

1. Third and Fourth Line – Bakhtiyarpur to Fatuha (Bihar) Covering 24.156 km in Patna district, this multi-tracking project is part of the larger Kiul–Patna–Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction corridor upgrade. It will:

Boost connectivity for major industries like Ultratech Cement, NTPC Barh, and SJVN Power Plant.

Support SMEs in automotive, marble, stone, food processing, petroleum, and textiles.

Improve agricultural market access and enhance tourism links to Patna, Rajgir, Bodh Gaya, Nalanda, and Bihar Sharif.

2. Fourth Line – Tambaram to Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) Spanning 30.021 km within Chengalpattu district, this project will:

Serve one junction, four crossing stations, and five halt stations.

Reduce congestion and enhance passenger and freight handling.

Benefit industries in cement, thermal power, coal, steel, and agriculture.

3. Fourth Line – Dongargarh to Gondia (Chhattisgarh–Maharashtra) An 84.10 km stretch forming part of the “Energy Corridor” will:

Enable efficient bulk freight movement.

Decongest Gondia Junction via a bypass.

Strengthen connectivity between Durg, Nagpur, and Balharshah Junctions.

For all rail projects, the NPG recommended station modernisation, improved passenger amenities, disability access, and enhanced road connectivity to stations.

Road and Logistics Infrastructure

4. Widening of NH-39 – Rewa to Churhat Tunnel & Churhat to Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh) This 54.2 km corridor will:

Improve links between eastern Madhya Pradesh and the state capital.

Serve as a freight lifeline for cement and coal industries in Singrauli.

Connect with multiple National Highways, reducing travel time and costs.

5. Multi-Modal Logistics Park – Hyderabad (Telangana) Planned over 315 acres in Medak district, the MMLP will:

Handle 1.47 MMT cargo annually by 2028, scaling up to 19.98 MMT by 2070.

Offer multimodal access via NH-44 and Manoharabad Railway Station.

Gain direct access to major freight corridors once the Regional Ring Road is completed.

Textile Sector Expansion Under PM MITRA

6. PM MITRA Park – Madhya Pradesh Located in the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor zone, the park will:

Offer end-to-end textile value chain facilities.

Benefit multiple districts including Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Jhabua, and Ujjain.

7. PM MITRA Park – Tamil Nadu Spread over 1,052 acres in Virudhunagar, it will feature:

Plug-and-play units.

Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

Training centres and worker amenities.

Both parks aim to boost exports, generate employment, and enhance India’s global textile competitiveness in line with Make in India and PM GatiShakti.

Whole-of-Government Approach and Industry Benefits

The NPG’s integrated review ensures all projects maximise synergies between modes of transport and economic sectors. The meeting, chaired by Shri Pankaj Kumar, Joint Secretary (Logistics), DPIIT, underscored the importance of:

Industry collaboration for project success.

Linking infrastructure upgrades to regional economic strengths.

Embedding last-mile connectivity to industrial hubs, markets, and social facilities.

Collectively, these projects are expected to reshape regional economies, reduce logistics costs, and deliver faster, more efficient transport solutions—reinforcing India’s push towards becoming a global manufacturing and logistics hub.