DWYPD Urges Action Against GBVF After Brutal Murder of NWU Student

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has called on South Africans to become active custodians of change in the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), urging communities to focus on prevention, report incidents promptly, and provide unwavering support to survivors.

This appeal follows the shocking murder of 21-year-old Onalenna Selebogo, a third-year Education student at North-West University’s Mahikeng Campus, whose death has sparked renewed outrage over the persistent scourge of violence against women.

Brutal Murder Sparks Outrage

On Saturday, 3 August 2025, Selebogo’s body was discovered in a Rustenburg flat, wrapped in bedsheets and bearing multiple stab wounds to the neck. According to police, the suspect—identified as Walter Tshehlo—fled the scene but later surrendered to authorities. He has been charged with murder and is scheduled to appear in court for his bail hearing on 18 August 2025.

The DWYPD condemned the killing as an “appalling reminder” that the battle for women’s safety, dignity, and equality remains far from over.

“The fact that these hideous acts of violence occurred during Women’s Month, when the nation is honouring and celebrating women’s courage, resilience, and contribution to our democracy, makes it even more unacceptable,” the department said.

Urgent Call for Justice and Community Action

The department has urged law enforcement agencies to act with speed and transparency to ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable, without undue delays.

It also appealed to communities to break the silence that allows GBVF to persist, calling on individuals to report violence and protect survivors. Men, in particular, were urged to challenge harmful gender norms and become active partners in creating a society free from violence.

“These words are not just ceremonial; they are a call to action, justice, and change to every sector in public life. Private business, faith-based organisations, traditional leaders, and the media must mobilise resources and platforms to strengthen prevention efforts and promote awareness on GBVF,” the department stated.

Presidential Condemnation During Women’s Month

Speaking at the National Women’s Day commemoration in Tzaneen, Limpopo on Saturday, 9 August 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa also addressed the high levels of GBVF in the country, saying the violence “has no place in a democratic society.”

The President called for a culture shift in how boys and young men are raised, saying South Africa must build a society where:

Young boys are taught to protect and respect women, not abuse them.

Consent in sexual relationships is fully understood and respected.

Money and influence are not used for predatory behaviour.

Harmful practices against women and children are not justified under the guise of culture or tradition.

“We must raise young men who understand the value of women’s dignity, who reject toxic masculinity, and who actively work to make South Africa a safe country for all,” Ramaphosa said.

A Call for National Unity Against GBVF

The DWYPD stressed that the fight against GBVF is everyone’s responsibility, requiring united action across government, civil society, the private sector, and local communities. It called for the strengthening of awareness campaigns, better support systems for survivors, and more robust measures to hold perpetrators accountable.

As Women’s Month continues, Selebogo’s death has become a tragic reminder of the urgent need for change, ensuring that celebrations of women’s achievements are matched by meaningful action to protect their lives.