Tensions Rise: Russia and Belarus Prepare for Zapad-2025 Military Exercises

Next month's joint military exercises between Russia and Belarus on the Oreshnik missile and nuclear weapons raise regional concerns, particularly among NATO members. The drills coincide with U.S.-Russia talks, highlighting geopolitical tensions. Belarus asserts these preparations are crucial for strategic deterrence amid increased militarization along its borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:04 IST
Next month, Russia and Belarus will conduct joint military drills in Belarus, focusing on the Oreshnik missile and nuclear weapons. Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin stated the exercises align with strategic deterrence objectives, coming just before a crucial meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

The exercises, titled 'Zapad-2025', will take place from September 12 to 16 and have sparked security concerns in neighboring NATO countries, including Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. Khrenin emphasized preparedness, noting Belarus' proximity to increasingly militarized borders and underlining the need to remain vigilant.

Amidst these developments, Putin confirmed the Oreshnik missile's production status, further escalating tensions. President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed speculation of aggressive intentions, though the presence of substantial NATO drills nearby suggests intensifying geopolitical dynamics.

