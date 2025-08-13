Left Menu

E3 Nations Warn Iran of Sanctions as Nuclear Deadline Looms

Britain, France, and Germany, collectively known as the E3, have threatened to reimpose sanctions on Iran as a deadline nears for discussions over Iran's nuclear program. Using the 'snapback' mechanism of the UN, these nations aim to ensure Tehran remains cooperative and doesn't develop a nuclear weapon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:17 IST
E3 Nations Warn Iran of Sanctions as Nuclear Deadline Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The top diplomats of Britain, France, and Germany have issued a warning to Iran, threatening the reimposition of sanctions as a key deadline looms for Iran to re-engage in nuclear negotiations. The trio, collectively known as the E3, communicated this in a letter addressed to the United Nations on Friday.

Highlighting their readiness to trigger the 'snapback' mechanism, the E3 have stated this would reinstate UN sanctions should Iran fail to meet the required stipulations. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, alongside his German and UK counterparts, furthered this warning by sharing the letter on social media.

The diplomatic deadlock follows a recent conflict between Iran and Israel, coupled with Iran's halted cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency. As Iran has not returned to talks with Washington, the possibility of renewed sanctions looms large, contingent on its nuclear compliance according to E3 demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025