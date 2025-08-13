E3 Nations Warn Iran of Sanctions as Nuclear Deadline Looms

The top diplomats of Britain, France, and Germany have issued a warning to Iran, threatening the reimposition of sanctions as a key deadline looms for Iran to re-engage in nuclear negotiations. The trio, collectively known as the E3, communicated this in a letter addressed to the United Nations on Friday.

Highlighting their readiness to trigger the 'snapback' mechanism, the E3 have stated this would reinstate UN sanctions should Iran fail to meet the required stipulations. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, alongside his German and UK counterparts, furthered this warning by sharing the letter on social media.

The diplomatic deadlock follows a recent conflict between Iran and Israel, coupled with Iran's halted cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency. As Iran has not returned to talks with Washington, the possibility of renewed sanctions looms large, contingent on its nuclear compliance according to E3 demands.

