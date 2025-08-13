Left Menu

Governor Acharya Advocates Empowerment for Assam's Ex-Servicemen

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya emphasizes the importance of reaching out to ex-servicemen across the state for effective implementation of welfare measures at a meeting with Sainik Welfare Board officials. The discussion focused on enhancing the welfare of ex-servicemen and leveraging their skills for societal development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:34 IST
Governor Acharya Advocates Empowerment for Assam's Ex-Servicemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has called on the Sainik Welfare Board to ensure that ex-servicemen throughout the state benefit from welfare measures. In a meeting with officials from the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, he stressed the need for these measures to be both effective and accessible.

Highlighting the value of ex-servicemen's skills and experience, Acharya urged the board to prioritize initiatives that empower these individuals and facilitate their contributions to societal development and nation-building. An official release noted his commitment to integrating ex-servicemen into meaningful roles across various sectors.

The meeting, which took place at the Raj Bhawan, saw attendance from prominent figures, including Lieutenant General (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita, Brigadier (Retd) Palash Choudhury, and senior government officials, who collectively examined strategies to enhance welfare support and engagement for ex-servicemen in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025