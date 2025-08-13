Governor Acharya Advocates Empowerment for Assam's Ex-Servicemen

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has called on the Sainik Welfare Board to ensure that ex-servicemen throughout the state benefit from welfare measures. In a meeting with officials from the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, he stressed the need for these measures to be both effective and accessible.

Highlighting the value of ex-servicemen's skills and experience, Acharya urged the board to prioritize initiatives that empower these individuals and facilitate their contributions to societal development and nation-building. An official release noted his commitment to integrating ex-servicemen into meaningful roles across various sectors.

The meeting, which took place at the Raj Bhawan, saw attendance from prominent figures, including Lieutenant General (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita, Brigadier (Retd) Palash Choudhury, and senior government officials, who collectively examined strategies to enhance welfare support and engagement for ex-servicemen in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)