Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Scheme: A Political Move or Welfare Necessity?

The Maharashtra government is rolling out the Ladki Bahin cash transfer scheme, targeting financially weaker women, amidst the backdrop of recent electoral setbacks. Spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the program mirrors a successful initiative in Madhya Pradesh.

Pawar concedes the fiscal strain welfare schemes impose on state budgets. Yet, he assures citizens that despite these pressures, Maharashtra's development won't be stunted for lack of funds. Women eligible for the Ladki Bahin scheme will receive Rs 1,500 monthly.

Critics argue about the budget's stress; however, Pawar defends these schemes as crucial for political strategy. Aligning with BJP and NCP, the government aims to regain trust post its limited Lok Sabha successes. The scheme's launch preceded significant assembly wins, indicating its strategic importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)