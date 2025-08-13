Cyber Trickery Unveiled: 62-Year-Old Woman 'Digitally Arrested'

In a shocking incident, a 62-year-old woman named Gulshan Kumari fell prey to cyber fraudsters, who virtually held her hostage for nearly 42 hours. These scammers posed as government officials accusing her of involvement in a money laundering case.

They deceitfully extracted a promise of Rs 70 lakh while restricting her movements by threatening arrest and watching her through phone and video calls. The harrowing ordeal left Kumari confined to her home, afraid to alert anyone.

Thanks to a timely tip-off, a police team intervened and rescued Kumari from her digital captors. Authorities have since counseled her on the dangers of sharing personal information with unknown callers, underscoring the importance of vigilance in an age of cyber threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)