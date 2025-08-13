Left Menu

Cyber Trickery Unveiled: 62-Year-Old Woman 'Digitally Arrested'

Gulshan Kumari, a 62-year-old, was 'digitally arrested' by scammers claiming to be officials, accusing her of money laundering. They demanded Rs 70 lakh, restricting her movements for 42 hours. Alerted by a tip, police rescued her, offering guidance on avoiding cyber fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:47 IST
In a shocking incident, a 62-year-old woman named Gulshan Kumari fell prey to cyber fraudsters, who virtually held her hostage for nearly 42 hours. These scammers posed as government officials accusing her of involvement in a money laundering case.

They deceitfully extracted a promise of Rs 70 lakh while restricting her movements by threatening arrest and watching her through phone and video calls. The harrowing ordeal left Kumari confined to her home, afraid to alert anyone.

Thanks to a timely tip-off, a police team intervened and rescued Kumari from her digital captors. Authorities have since counseled her on the dangers of sharing personal information with unknown callers, underscoring the importance of vigilance in an age of cyber threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

