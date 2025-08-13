Suspended Flights: WFP Faces Setbacks in Burkina Faso Amid Rising Threats

The U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) has suspended its flights to Solle, a town in northwestern Burkina Faso, after an explosion occurred near a helicopter it chartered, causing injuries to a crew member and a government official. This development poses a significant challenge to WFP's efforts to assist over 300,000 individuals during the country's lean season, which stretches from June to August. During this period, many families exhaust their food stocks, underscoring the critical need for humanitarian aid.

The explosion took place shortly after the helicopter landed in Solle on Tuesday. While the injured are currently receiving medical care, the helicopter, which sustained minor damage, has been safely relocated. The incident is under investigation, and so far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

WFP has called for all parties involved to respect their obligations under International Humanitarian Law, emphasizing the protection of aid workers and humanitarian operations. The situation in Burkina Faso remains volatile, with a military government in place following two coups in 2022. This administration has pledged to address the ongoing violent insurgency linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, which originated in neighboring Mali in 2012 and has since impacted multiple countries. Despite these efforts, militant attacks continue to afflict vast regions of the country, as evidenced by a previous assault on a WFP helicopter in Djibo in August 2023, although that incident resulted in no injuries.