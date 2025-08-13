Controversy Unfolds: Militants Pose as Aid Workers in Gaza

In a recent development, Israel's military announced the killing of five armed militants in the Gaza Strip, who were impersonating personnel from the U.S.-based World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity. The military claimed they confirmed these individuals were unaffiliated with the charity before the airstrike.

The militants had donned WCK attire and posed a threat to Israeli troops by using the humanitarian organization's emblem for concealment. WCK, an internationally recognized charity, condemned the impersonation, emphasizing the danger posed to civilians and genuine aid workers in the region.

The incident occurs amidst ongoing challenges for aid organizations in Gaza. The war-torn region of over 2 million residents faces dire humanitarian needs, heavily impacted by continuous conflict. Humanitarian groups have expressed concerns to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, urging for eased restrictions on aid delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)