Tensions Escalate After Biker's Fiery Death in Salt Lake

A biker named Rahul Mondal was tragically killed in a fiery accident in Salt Lake after being hit by a car. The incident led to local protests, with accusations against the police for inaction. The situation was tense, necessitating the use of tear gas by authorities to disperse the crowd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:09 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Salt Lake on Wednesday evening when a biker, identified as food delivery worker Rahul Mondal, was burned to death after his vehicle was hit by a private car and caught fire. According to local authorities, the collision led to multiple injuries as the car hit several other vehicles before finally striking the two-wheeler.

The event sparked significant tension in the area, prompting locals to stage protests and throw stones at police officers, who responded by firing tear gas to control the situation. Witnesses accused the police of failing to make adequate rescue efforts for Mondal, who was reportedly trapped between railings before the bike ignited. Locals intervened to pull passengers from the car.

A senior officer from the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate stated that although the situation was tense, it was brought under control and investigations are underway. Nevertheless, the incident drew criticism from locals, who claimed that traffic police were passive observers at the scene, highlighting ongoing traffic violations in the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

