President Murmu Meets Singapore DPM Gan Kim Yong, Strengthens Strategic Ties

President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, today hosted a Ministerial Delegation from Singapore at Rashtrapati Bhavan, led by H.E. Mr Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore. The delegation is in the capital for the third meeting of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), a high-level platform aimed at deepening cooperation between the two nations.

Strengthening a 60-Year-Old Partnership

Welcoming the delegation, President Murmu highlighted that despite global uncertainties, the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to flourish. She fondly recalled the State Visit of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam earlier this year, held to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The President emphasised that regular high-level engagements, such as the ISMR, ensure continued momentum in bilateral cooperation and strengthen the foundation of the multifaceted relationship.

Shared Commitment on Security and Stability

President Murmu expressed appreciation for Singapore’s strong and unequivocal stance against terrorism, particularly following the recent heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. She underlined that such solidarity underscores the shared commitment of both nations to regional peace, stability, and security.

Expanding Cooperation Beyond Traditional Sectors

Singapore, the President noted, is a key partner in India’s Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, and Indo-Pacific Vision. Traditionally, the two countries have shared robust ties in trade, investment, defence, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

Significantly, President Murmu pointed out that the partnership is now broadening into new and emerging domains, including:

Skilling and capacity building for workforce development.

Green economy and sustainability initiatives to address climate challenges.

FinTech cooperation to leverage digital finance for inclusive growth.

India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable: A Key Dialogue Mechanism

The ISMR serves as a structured forum for dialogue between ministers and senior officials of both countries, facilitating policy coordination, project implementation, and strategic alignment across multiple sectors. The third edition of the roundtable is expected to review progress on earlier commitments and identify new areas for joint action, particularly in innovation-driven industries and regional connectivity.

By reinforcing traditional areas of strength while embracing forward-looking cooperation, the meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan has set a positive trajectory for the next phase of India-Singapore relations, ensuring they remain resilient and future-ready in a dynamic geopolitical landscape.