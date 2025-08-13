Bharat Steel 2026 Logo Unveiled; India Gears Up for Global Steel Showcase

Marking a significant milestone for India’s steel sector, Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, today unveiled the official logo of Bharat Steel at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The ceremony also saw the launch of the event brochure and official website, signalling the start of preparations for the country’s largest steel-focused international gathering.

The launch was held during a special workshop for the secondary steel sector, attended by Secretary (Steel) Shri Sandeep Poundrik and senior officials from the Ministry of Steel, along with key stakeholders from across the industry. The event reinforced the Government’s commitment to promoting growth, innovation, and sustainability across the entire steel value chain.

Bharat Steel 2026: India’s Flagship International Steel Event

Scheduled for 16–17 April 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Bharat Steel is set to become the Ministry of Steel’s flagship international conference-cum-exhibition, bringing together an extensive mix of global industry leaders, policymakers, technology providers, investors, and buyers.

With a vision to become the largest steel exhibition in India and potentially the global stage, the event aims to highlight India’s growing role in innovative and sustainable steelmaking, while opening new avenues for trade, investment, and technology collaborations.

Key Focus Areas and Activities

The two-day event will feature:

Thematic sessions exploring trends, challenges, and innovations in steel manufacturing.

Sectoral roundtables to facilitate collaboration across primary and secondary steel industries.

State & country roundtables to present investment opportunities and best practices.

A CEOs’ Conference for high-level strategic discussions on the future of steel.

Technology showcases featuring cutting-edge green steel technologies.

Buyer-seller meets to enable direct business linkages between domestic and global players.

Driving Green and Sustainable Steelmaking

One of the central themes of Bharat Steel 2026 will be the promotion of green steel initiatives, supporting India’s decarbonisation targets and commitment to environmental sustainability. The event will also highlight the role of secondary steel producers, who are critical to meeting domestic demand and expanding export potential.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Kumaraswamy emphasised that Bharat Steel will serve as a platform to position India not just as a manufacturing powerhouse, but as a leader in sustainable steel production and global industry collaboration.

Participation and Registration

Participation is open to domestic and international companies, industry associations, research institutions, and government bodies. More details, including exhibitor and delegate registration, are available at the official website: https://bharat.steel.gov.in.

With Bharat Steel 2026, India is poised to showcase its capabilities, attract global investments, and build long-term partnerships that will strengthen its standing as a global hub for steel innovation and trade.