Ministry of Steel Holds Key Workshop on Secondary Steel Sector, Unveils Green Steel

The Ministry of Steel today hosted a high-level workshop on “Issues of Secondary Steel Industries” at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, bringing together an extensive cross-section of policymakers, industry leaders, and technical experts to address the evolving challenges and opportunities in India’s secondary steel sector.

The event saw participation from major industry associations including the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), Sponge Iron Manufacturing Association (SIMA), All India Induction Furnaces Association (AIIFA), Chhattisgarh Sponge Iron Manufacturing Association (CGSIMA), and Pellets Manufacturers Association of India (PMAI). Steel producers, technology providers, logistics partners, and representatives from allied industries also took part, marking one of the most comprehensive stakeholder gatherings for the sector in recent years.

Ministerial Vision: Growth, Sustainability, and Global Leadership

Inaugurating the workshop, Union Minister of Steel, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, underscored the secondary steel industry’s vital role in regional industrialisation, employment generation, and economic development. He reaffirmed the national target of 500 million tonnes of steel production by 2047 and India’s ambition to emerge as a global leader in low-carbon steel production.

The Minister also highlighted key initiatives aimed at strengthening the sector:

Steel Collaboration Portal under the Steel Research and Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) to encourage innovation and industry-academia partnerships.

Green Steel Taxonomy to standardise and promote sustainable steel production practices.

“India’s secondary steel sector is not just a supplement to the primary producers—it is a driver of decentralised growth and a crucial pillar for a sustainable future,” he said.

Industry Performance and Policy Support

Shri Sandeep Poundrik, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, provided an overview of India’s 12%+ growth in steel production, which stands in sharp contrast to global declines. He noted that per capita steel consumption has crossed the 100 kg mark and that the secondary steel sector contributes 47% of total production.

Key assurances from the Ministry included:

Support for R&D initiatives to enhance productivity and efficiency.

Facilitation of sustainable raw material sourcing.

Logistics infrastructure improvements to address transportation bottlenecks.

Assistance in adopting green technologies, with hydrogen costs projected to drop to $2.5/kg in the next five years—a major boost for low-carbon transition.

Addressing Sectoral Challenges

Industry associations and stakeholders discussed pressing concerns such as:

Volatile raw material prices and sourcing constraints.

Power tariff disparities impacting competitiveness.

Transportation and logistics delays.

Need for stable policy frameworks to enable long-term investment.

Special focus was given to the proposed National Mission on Sustainable Steel (NMSS), under which stakeholders provided feedback on targets, timelines, and industry expectations.

Green Steel and Low-Carbon Transition

The workshop hosted sessions on:

Green Hydrogen Pilot Projects in steel manufacturing under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Baseline carbon emission measurements for the Secondary Steel Industry (SSI).

R&D collaborations focused on energy efficiency, recycling, and emissions reduction.

In a landmark moment for the Indian steel industry, three steel companies were awarded the first-ever Green Steel Certificates under the Green Steel Taxonomy, recognising their pioneering efforts in carbon emission reduction.

Bharat Steel 2026 Launch

The Ministry also unveiled the logo, brochure, and official website for Bharat Steel, an upcoming international conference-cum-exhibition scheduled for April 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event will showcase India’s steel capabilities, promote global collaboration, and advance the green steel agenda.

A Collective Commitment to a Sustainable Future

The workshop concluded with all participants reaffirming their commitment to making the secondary steel sector globally competitive, environmentally responsible, and innovation-driven.

By combining industry expertise, government policy, and sustainable practices, the Ministry of Steel has signalled its determination to ensure that India’s secondary steel industry not only meets domestic needs but also sets new global benchmarks in green production and technological excellence.