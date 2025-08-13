Piyush Goyal Inaugurates Expanded ISA Building, Boosting India’s IP Ecosystem

In a major boost to India’s intellectual property (IP) infrastructure, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, today inaugurated the newly expanded International Searching Authority (ISA) building of the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) at Dwarka, New Delhi. The upgraded facility marks a significant step in strengthening the nation’s capacity to support innovation, research, and global IP services.

Innovation: India’s Cultural Legacy and Future Pathway

Addressing the gathering, Shri Goyal underscored that innovation is deeply ingrained in India’s heritage, citing the architectural brilliance of the Konark Temple as a historical example of advanced engineering and design. He emphasised that innovation is not merely an economic tool but also a symbol of national sovereignty—a force that will propel India towards a leadership position in the global economy.

“In every developed nation, innovation, research, and the nurturing of new ideas have been the cornerstones of growth. India too is on this path, and our intellectual property ecosystem is now recognised worldwide as a driver of prosperity,” he stated. Shri Goyal expressed confidence that the ISA facility will evolve into the epicentre of India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, fostering a robust environment for research, development, and technological advancement.

Government Commitment to IP Excellence

Also present at the event, Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Shri Jitin Prasada highlighted that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India’s growth trajectory has been exceptional. He noted that intellectual property registrations and awareness are expanding rapidly, positioning the country as a global talent hub in electronics, IT, and semiconductors.

The inauguration marks a key milestone in the Government’s strategy to enhance IP capacity and service delivery, particularly as India continues its role as both an International Searching Authority (ISA) and an International Preliminary Examining Authority (IPEA) under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure for a Growing IP Ecosystem

The original ISA/IPEA building, constructed in 2014, comprised only a ground and first floor. With India’s IP filings growing at an unprecedented rate, the Government approved a major expansion in 2018. The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) undertook the project, completing it in 2025.

Key features of the expansion include:

Five new floors (second to seventh), increasing the built-up area to 140,120 sq ft from the earlier 6,082 sq ft.

Accommodation for over 700 personnel, up from the earlier capacity of just 200.

A project cost of approximately ₹88 crore, designed for maximum efficiency and modern workflows.

Layout and Facilities:

Ground & First Floors: Administrative and professional teams, including the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks (CGPDTM).

Second to Sixth Floors: Dedicated workspaces for officers handling patents, trademarks, designs, and copyrights, as well as examination halls, legal and technical sections, and international affairs divisions.

Seventh Floor: A state-of-the-art International Training Centre with five fully equipped training halls, high-speed internet, and digital tools for capacity building.

Sustainable and Future-Ready Design

The building incorporates multiple eco-friendly features such as rainwater harvesting systems, a sewage treatment plant (STP), and plant waste decomposers. These sustainable measures aim to reduce operational costs, conserve resources, and align with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

By combining modern architecture, digital readiness, and environmental responsibility, the expanded ISA building positions India as a global leader in IP administration, ensuring that innovators, creators, and businesses have the support they need to thrive in a competitive global marketplace.