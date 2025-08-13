ED Arrests Alleged Actor in Major Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken Sandeepa Virk, a woman claiming to be an actor and cosmetologist, into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The arrest follows investigations into alleged fraud and misrepresentation linked to her activities.

Virk's reported connection with Angarai Natarajan Sethuraman, an executive from the Reliance Group, is also being probed. ED claims Virk's skincare product website, hyboocare.com, served as a facade for laundering money, with non-existent products and several inconsistencies.

The ED accused Sethuraman of receiving undue financial advantages from Reliance Commercial Finance Limited, alongside unverified home loans. However, Sethuraman has dismissed these allegations as unfounded, maintaining no association with Virk. Relevant documents and testimonies were obtained during the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)