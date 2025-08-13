Left Menu

ED Arrests Alleged Actor in Major Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Sandeepa Virk, reportedly an actor and cosmetologist, under anti-money laundering laws. Investigations reveal alleged fraud and links with Angarai Natarajan Sethuraman. Virk's website, suspected as a front for laundering, faced scrutiny for irregularities. The money-laundering case is linked to an FIR by Punjab Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:08 IST
ED Arrests Alleged Actor in Major Money Laundering Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken Sandeepa Virk, a woman claiming to be an actor and cosmetologist, into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The arrest follows investigations into alleged fraud and misrepresentation linked to her activities.

Virk's reported connection with Angarai Natarajan Sethuraman, an executive from the Reliance Group, is also being probed. ED claims Virk's skincare product website, hyboocare.com, served as a facade for laundering money, with non-existent products and several inconsistencies.

The ED accused Sethuraman of receiving undue financial advantages from Reliance Commercial Finance Limited, alongside unverified home loans. However, Sethuraman has dismissed these allegations as unfounded, maintaining no association with Virk. Relevant documents and testimonies were obtained during the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025