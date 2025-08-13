Czech Initiative Enhances Ukraine's Ammunition Supplies

A Czech-driven effort to supply Ukraine with critical military resources has successfully delivered a substantial amount of large-calibre ammunition, according to Prime Minister Petr Fiala. So far this year, Ukraine has received 1 million pieces, significantly boosting its defense capabilities.

The initiative reflects a strong commitment from the Czech government to assist Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions in the region. Officials expect the number of shipments to increase, with a target of 1.5 million ammunition pieces, including 500,000 155mm shells, set for 2024.

This delivery schedule illustrates the growing support and collaboration between the Czech Republic and Ukraine, aiming to fortify Ukraine's military strength in the face of regional challenges.

