Court Rulings Clash Over Trump Administration's Hold on Foreign Aid Funds

A panel of appeals court judges ruled the Trump administration can freeze foreign aid funds, with two judges negating district orders challenging this. A judge dissented, emphasizing executive overreach. The decision affects nearly $4 billion in health programs and $6 billion in AIDS funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An appeals court panel's decision on Wednesday permits the Trump administration to suspend billions designated by Congress for foreign aid, sparking considerable debate.

Two judges from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals determined that challengers to the aid freeze fell short in securing a preliminary injunction, which would have resumed the halted funding.

The dispute encompasses substantial sums aimed at health initiatives, contested through legal channels over executive authority. Criticism arose against perceived misinterpretations of presidential powers.

